Watch Video: Akshay Kumar cooking for Indian soldiers is a delightful treat

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, who on several occasions has come forward to offer his helping hand to the Indian Army soldiers in whatever way possible, is now back with an advertisement of Fortune oil, with a nationalism touch.

In the ad, Akki is seen vising a group of soldiers and having a chat with them. He asks them what the soldiers miss the most at home to which they all respond with their names of their family members. Akshay points out the love of ghar ka khaana, and how much the soldiers miss it. He then promises the soldiers that a certain Rajiv Bhatia will be cooking some ghar ka khaana for them. Perplexed, the soldiers wonder who this Rajiv Bhatia is, to which Akshay reveals that it was his real name before being an actor, and that cooking is just a skill he learnt from odd jobs before he became an actor. Check out the ad below:

Join me and @FortuneFoods as we salute the Indian soldiers by taking the taste of home to them. Kyonki #GharKaKhana ghar ka khana hota hai pic.twitter.com/MjDnPh3L6Z

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Akshay and lauded his efforts towards helping the Indian Army. Launched by Rajnath Singh and Akshay in April, ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ aims to facilitate online donation directly to the families of paramilitary troopers who have sacrificed their lives for the country since January 1, 2016. The Diwali festival became merrier for families of 103 slain policemen and Army personnel in Maharashtra, courtesy an initiative by a senior IPS officer and actor Akshay Kumar, with the latter contributing over Rs 25 lakh for the cause.

Nobody would believe but yes Akshay served as a chef in Bangkok before becoming a superstar in Bollywood. Akki, who is a black belt in Taekwondo got his formal Martial Arts training in Bangkok. He even learned Muay Thai—a combat sport of Thailand. He likes to watch WWE and Kane is his favourite wrestler. While his training there, Akki served as a chef and a waiter, reportedly.