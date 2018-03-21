Watch Video: Ajay Devgn and Kajol seek blessings of Goddess Laxmi at Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn and Kajol arrived at Mahalaxmi Temple to seek blessings of Goddess Laxmi on Tuesday at Kolhapur. Ajay’s movie Raid is getting good response at the box office. The couple, who are known to visit temple frequently decided to take blessing of Goddess Laxmi on the auspicious day of Navaratri which has began from Sunday. Kajol looked gorgeous in a green silk saree and Ajay wore a traditional attire.

See video here

Kajol believes in god as she pure bakht of Goddess. She is always seen during Navatri offering Durga puja.Her family, mother and sister Tanisha also are a part of the festival they get together and celebrate navratri festival.

On the work front, Kajol is busy with the shoot of Eela. The film is a story of a single mother. Kajol has revealed that, “I liked the script honestly, liked the lines, everything. I like my character of Ela (a single mother), I identify with many of her things.” Ajay Devgn is also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Tabu and Rakul Preet for Total Dhamaal.