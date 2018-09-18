Watch video! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not a good mother to Aaradhya? Trolls give her a lesson on parenting

Bollywood celebrities seem to have no escape from trolls on social media. While some brave hearts are handling it like a champion, others might simply choose to not bat an eye. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced the wrath of netizens who tried to give her a lesson on parenting.

The former Miss World is not new to the attention. She has been criticised for kissing Aaradhya on the lips, holding her hand and more. The Fanney Khan actress however is being cornered this time for not being a good mother and undermining her daughter’s confidence.



View this post on Instagram 💖You my Aaradhya complete me💖 Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE 😍😇✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Sep 9, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

About a week ago, Ash received the prestigious Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India. On her return post the ceremony, she was snapped at the airport with her mother Brinda Rai, and Aaradhya. As her mother struggled to walk being an elderly woman, the Jazbaa actress decided to hold on to her daughter instead. The video didn’t take long to go viral and stirred up hate comments by trolls.