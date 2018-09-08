Watch Video! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets emotional during recent event and the reason will leave you teary-eyed

Despite owing such huge success, popularity and fame, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely knows how to stay grounded. And she gave us an example of it after she got emotional at IMC WE Exhibition 2018 as the national anthem was played at the event. A video of the same is doing rounds where the beautiful lady can be seen standing tall for the national anthem and is visibly teary-eyed. She also tried to wipe off her tears after the national anthem ends to hide her emotions, but it was caught on camera.

Aishwarya attended the event alongside with some other B-town celebs such as Shabana Azmi, Juhi Chawla and Soni Nigam. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ and will next be star in ‘Gulab Jamun’ with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The couple will share screen space after 8 years.