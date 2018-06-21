Watch Video: After Swara Bhasker, Kiara Advani’s masturbation scene from Lust Stories goes viral

Lust Stories is a new addition to the bold content by some of India’s open-minded directors such as Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar. The directorial team have made their powerful return after Bombay Talkies, and this time it’s hotter, sexier and lustier than ever.

Lust Stories is an anthology of four stories that sheds light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of the Indian woman. Kiara Advani is one of the leads who never finds any sexual satisfaction from her husband Paras (Vicky Kaushal). She turns towards self-pleasure or masturbation and her 1.47 minute clip has gone viral.

Watch the video:

Unlike Swara Bhasker, the scene is a hilarious take on this taboo topic of discussion in the Indian hemisphere. In the clip, Kiara is shown using a vibrator controlled by a remote which gets misplaced as the TV remote control by her grandma. With Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham background score, the clip will make you go ROFL.

Other than Kiara, Neha Dhupia and Vicky Kaushal also have not one, but two masturbation scenes which have been aesthetically filmed. Karan Johar has definitely raised the bar for bold moves in B-Town with his story telling.