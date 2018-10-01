Watch Video: 2008 footage reveals Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked by a mob

Earlier we reported of former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Please. The actress revealed that when she refused to do intimate steps that were added in the song at the behest of Patekar, he pushed her and intimidated her on the sets. Furthermore he also called goons to add more effect to the situation.

In the video footage that has surfaced, shows Tanushree’s car being attacked by a mob. Tanushree is seen handling the situation calmly with her father being present in the car. Some of the goons punctured the tyre of her vehicle whereas some got on the rooftop causing a dent. Tanushree’s parents contacted the police, who is seen arresting people from the mob and helping the car move ahead.

After nearly a decade, the actress is back in the country and said in a series of interviews that she wants Nana Patekar to face consequences for his actions. She also added that she wants Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya to be banned from the film industry.

Here’s the video: