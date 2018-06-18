Watch: Varun Dhawan aka Mauji goes to a local barber to get into ‘Sui Dhaaga’ moustached look
Trust Varun Dhawan to come up with cool ideas to promote his films. India’s hottest young superstar visited a local barber shop to get into his mauji look from ‘Sui Dhaaga’. “Varun is starting the last leg of ‘Sui Dhaaga’ shoot in Mumbai and he had to get into his Mauji look again for the film. Varun had a full beard and he had to shave it all off and keep just the moustache and for this, he decided he would go to a local barber shop,” says an informer.
The actor cycled his way to a local barber shop called ‘Bharat Salon’ in Mumbai’s western suburbs. “The barber was surprised to see the superstar at his salon and it was a dream come true to give the superstar his look for ‘Sui Dhaaga’. He was spot on and Varun loved how efficiently he had managed to get it done. Varun Dhawan thanked the barber for giving him just the perfect look for his movie!” the source says. Sharing a video of the same on his Instagram page, Varun added, “Mauji ki mooch bhi hai made in INDIA #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia”.
YRF’s ‘Sui Dhaaga’ has become one of the most anticipated films of 2018. It stars two of the biggest superstars and powerhouse performers Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film reunites the National Award winning a writer-director-producer combo of Sharat Kataria and Maneesh Sharma of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haish’a fame.
Slated to release on September 28, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ is a story of finding respect and love through self-reliance and is inspired from Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology of ‘Make In India’ which the government of India is also championing.