Watch! Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat song for Salman Khan’s swag and Katrina Kaif’s sexy dance moves

The much-awaited first song of Tiger Zinda Hai, Swag Se Swagat is finally out and we must say that the song is just a perfect treat for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fans. Swag Se Swagat shows Salman’s solid swag and Katrina’s hot and sexy dance moves. Moreover, the peppy beat of the song will make you groove.

Watch Swag Se Swagat here:

The song starts with Salman Khan’s extraordinary rap session in which he is seen with his solid swag. However, the song later takes its level up with Katrina Kaif’s hotness quotient in which she is seen doing sexy dance moves which you have not seen before. Her style, her figure, her chemistry with Salman is just wow.

Interestingly, just like Kat, Sallu too has seen doing some attractive dance moves and we must say he has managed to match Katrina with his ultimate swag. Their chemistry is looking awesome in the song. Especially, lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, music by Vishal and Shekhar give Swag Se Swagat a perfect touch. Notably, Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat line and Salman Khan’s attitude on this line is something that every Sallu fan wants to see. Moreover, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin’s energetic voice give more energy to the song.

Swag Se Swagat also gives you a visual treat as it has been shot on the beautiful locales of Greece. On and all, Swag Se Swagat is a perfect treat for Sallu and Kat fans. After all, there are coming together after 5 long years.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.