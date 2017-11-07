WATCH! Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif take this journey to another level

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer most-awaited film of 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai’s official trailer is finally out. And, we must say the film has taken a journey of Tiger and Zoya to another level. Well, as we have read in earlier reports, the trailer itself gives justice to all the reports in which it has stated that Salman and Katrina will be seen doing high-octane stunts, horse-riding and so on.
Watch Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer Here:
Well, the Tiger Zinda Hai trailer shows a major situation of terrorism happening in gulf country in which 25 Indian nurses have been kidnapped to fulfill terror group’s demand. Thus, India’s authorities become extremely curious about whom will release those kidnapped nurses. Then, Tiger aka Salman Khan enters in the scenes and the action begins. Well, in the trailer, Salman has seen doing solid stunts with delivering hard-hitting dialogues. Moreover, his horse-riding scenes are just treat for the eyes of Sallu fans.
Other than Salman, Katrina Kaif too sweeps the limelight with her solid action scenes and beauty. Tiger’s Zoya played by Katrina shows that in any situation she will always be there to rescue Tiger from any situation. Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai also has romantic scenes between Salman and Katrina which glorify their chemistry. However, Tiger Zinda Hai seems to focus more on the spy drama rather than a love story.
Kudos to director Ali Abbas Zafar for taking Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger’s legacy to another level. His direction skills can be see through this new release Tiger Zinda Hai’s trailer. Moreover, the trailer also shows Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad in supporting roles. Interestingly, the Gulf, as well as snowy locations, gives full justice to the film’s theme.
Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the screens on December 22, 2017, on the occasion of Christmas.