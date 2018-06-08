WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s amazing dance moves on Varun Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’ song ‘Aa Toh Sahi’

Post the super success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is busy with the shooting of his next film, Student Of The Year 2. While the actor is absolutely leaving no stone unturned for the film, he took some time off to get his groove on. It is known that Tiger Shroff packs a punch on screen with his action sequences but is also an incredible dancer. He is undeniably the smoothest dancer in the industry and all of his hit tracks are a proof. Tiger Shroff has once again flaunted his dance moves and this time on Varun Dhawan‘s hit track from Judwaa 2.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video of him dancing on the song, ‘Aa Toh Sahi’ from Judwaa 2 and clearly nailed it. Interestingly, Varun made his debut in Student Of The Year. Now, as Tiger has taken over the sequel, he is also impressed with Varun’s dance skills as well. He captioned the video, “I love this song from one of my fav movies @varundvn! Thanks @piyush_bhagat for this awesome block! Wish i could do your style…and thank you @jamesdance_ sir! #exprimenting #musicality #judwaa2 #aatohsahi.”

Student Of The Year 2 is helmed by Karan Johar‘s protege, Punit Malhotra. The film marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on November 23, 2018.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is busy with the shooting of Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. The film consists of an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The film is slated to release next year in April.

This year, Varun will be seen in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India alongside Anushka Sharma. Produced by YRF, the film is slated to release on September 28, 2018.