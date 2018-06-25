Watch: These fitness videos by Hina Khan will make you hit the gym right away

Ever since quitting her famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina Khan is chilling and enjoying her free time, be it travelling with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal or with family. She has even started hitting the gym these days to keep herself fit. She has devoted her time to get fitter body and putting in a lot of hard work. Meanwhile, Hina shared few of her fitness videos and pictures on her Instagram account which will make you hit the gym now.

Her gym routine includes warm up with stretching exercises, a lot of TRX exercises which includes ush-up, mountain climber, squats and lunges. The hot diva also does a lot of exercise to strengthen her core muscles, legs, glute muscles. Hina has also started doing Yoga these days.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss’ House. Hina is currently on vacation with beau Rocky. On Sunday, the much-in-love couple were spotted at Mumbai Airport leaving for vacation. Ever since they made their relationship official, both Hina and Rocky have become more candid about sharing their PDA moments on social media.