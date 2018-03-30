Watch the quirkiest heartbreak song of the year ‘Nindaraan Diyaan’ from ‘Blackमेल’

Welcome the quirkiest heartbreak song from Irrfan starrer ‘Blackमेल’ titled ‘Nindaraan Diyaan’ featuring the heartbroken Irrfan trying to cope up with reality after watching his wife in bed with someone else. After treating the audience with varied facets of Irrfan’s character, the latest quirky track by Amit Trivedi puts forth an interesting mix just like the unconventional storyline of the film.

Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, ‘Nindaraan Diyaan’ is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and presents an unusual mix as the visuals suggest a heartbroken husband while the music is upbeat and hard-hitting. The actor is seen peeping through a hole in his bedroom to occasionally watch his wife. While earlier he saw her lonely, later discovered her in bed with someone else. Shattered by what he saw Irrfan is seen having a tough time, wherein he ultimately blocks the peephole.

Blackमेल has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag. The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackमेल’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.