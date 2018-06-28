Watch! The Predator 2018 trailer: It’s not what you think

New Delhi: 20th Century Fox has released a new full-length trailer of their upcoming movie ‘The Predator’ and “it’s not what you think”. The new trailer of Predator begins with agent Will Traeger explaining his “job description” to someone before an alien ship crashes and a bunch of former Marines starts shooting at shadows.

The group leader then finds a Predator mask and is held by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The star-studded cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay and Alfie Allen.

Helmed by Shane Black, the film will acknowledge the events of the previous two Predator movies, however, acting as an almost complete reboot.