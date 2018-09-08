Watch: Sushmita Sen grooves on Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’ song and nails it with ease

After almost 19 years, Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen once again grooved on one of her famous songs ‘Dilbar’, which was recently remade with an Arabic twist for John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The song featured on Nora Fatehi went viral as soon as it was unveiled it. Many couldn’t stop praising the belly dance of Nora Fatehi. Now, the former Miss Universe posted a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen trying to do belly dance on the recently remade song. The video of Sushmita performing on the latest song is one you cannot miss as she completely nails it with her stunning moves.

Watch video below

The original song is from the movie ‘Sirf Tum’ starring Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill and Sushmita Sen. In the song, Sushmita tries to seduce Sanjay with her dance. Check out the original version below.