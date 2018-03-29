Watch Sumeet Vyas go Behka with Nucleya’s tunes in the first song of High Jack

The makers of High Jack shared the very first song from the film titled Behka. Going in sync with the film’s theme, Behka showcases Sumeet Vyas taking us on trippy ride. The flashy number is sung by Vibha Saraf and is composed and produced by the music sensation Nucleya.

Nucleya, the undisputed king of Bass music has added his signature sound along with catchy tunes making the song even more wrecked. Behka showcases series of events taking place after Sumeet Vyas getting high. The song features Sumeet Vyas along with Sonnalli Seygall and other star cast party their heart out in a trippy environment.

With High Jack, Phantom Films is all set to bring to the audience Bollywood’s first ever stoner comedy which is slated to release on World Stoner Day.

The recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra,

Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.