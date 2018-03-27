Watch: Suhana Khan is beating the summer heat in this pool picture

The B-town star kids often receive a lot of attention on social media and by paparazzi. From toddlers to teenagers, all of them have become social media stars. The year 2017 saw the rise of their stardom on the Internet and it seems to only grow every single day. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is effortlessly tagged as graceful star kid. She is very popular on social media and definitely paparazzi’s delight. The teen, who studies abroad, is often seen spending time with her friends and family when not in school.

As the summer has already begun, one of the latest pictures of Suhana Khan is going viral on social media. Shared by a couple of fan clubs, Suhana is seen chilling in a swimming pool with a friend. And it seems like; Suhana knows how to beat the heat in style. Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has said that Suhana Khan is one of his three kids who is more inclined towards acting. At Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018, Gauri Khan confirmed that Suhana Khan has bagged her first magazine shoot. Gauri said, “Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don’t want to reveal the name, and that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan said that Suhana Khan has been doing plays in her school and is very theatre oriented. He can see the zeal in her as she is a fan of cinema. He said that she wants to be an actor in her own way and not learn acting from me. While Suhana is miles away from taking acting as job and becoming her father’s successor, one can only think that the teen is ready for it.