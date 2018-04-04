Watch: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan dancing to Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ song is the cutest thing you will see today

Tiger Shroff‘s latest release ‘Baaghi 2’ is writing new records at the box-office. No one can beat Tiger when it comes to dancing and action but now, it looks like Tiger has finally got a tough competition from a 5-year-old. And interestingly, the little kid is non-other than Viaan Raj Kundra, son of Shilpa Shetty. The gorgeous actress has shared a video of son Viaan dancing to a song from ‘Baaghi 2’

While, sharing the video Shilpa wrote, “My #superdancer #viaanrajkundra trying to copy @tigerjackieshroff (His Super Hero�) @khan_ahmedasas u made me dance to your tunes and now my son ��� �#mundeyantonbachkerahin #dancecrazy #instagood #sonlove #mycutiepie.”

Reacting to the video, Tiger tweeted, “Thats awesome! Viaan killing it! Pls give him a hug/high five from me.”

Tiger Shroff is Bollywood’s one of the most popular names and youngsters loves his stunts and dancing moves and Shilpa’s son is no exception. Earlier, also he was seen dancing like Tiger as well. In December last year, Raj Kundra shared a video of Viaan dancing to Tiger’s ‘Ding Dong’ song from ‘Munna Michael’. Raj captioned the video, “”He is @tigerjackieshroffbiggest fan! @viaanrajkundra Performing to Ding dong song from Munna Michael at his friends birthday party! #proudfather #sogood #acrobatics”.