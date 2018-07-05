Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam recreates this iconic scene from ‘DDLJ’

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam never miss out on making headlines. Recently, the King took to his Instagram account and shared a video where little AbRam can be seen feeding pigeons on the streets of France, where they are vacationing as of now.

There have been several occasions where AbRam has been the show-stealer and the paparazzi loves him for good. In the video AbRam can be heard saying ‘I think they love it’ is simply a melody to our ears.

What can’t be missed is that AbRam has repeated his father’s iconic pigeon feeding scene to impress Amrish Puri, who played Kajol’s dad in DDLJ.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Zero where he will be seen as a dwarf, and is currently vacationing across Europe with his family. Directed by Anand L. Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.