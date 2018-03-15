Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shares his traumatic ‘Hichki’ moment with Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is all set to return to silver screen after three-and-a-half years with her home production ‘Hichki’, which is slated to release on March 23, 2018. And, Rani is leaving no stone unturned and promoting her film on various reality shows. The makers of ‘Hichki’ have also started asking the prominent personalities to share their unknown weakness and how they turned it into their strength. And the recent one was King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

In an emotional conversation with Rani, SRK revealed his greatest ‘Hichiki’ moment and how he dealt with it to convert it into his strength. Trust us, it will leave you speechless. Shah Rukh said, “My greatest ‘Hichki’ moment is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. We were not financially well off, and I was studying for my Master’s degree then. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life.”

‘Hichki’ is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is produced by Maneesh Sharma. The movie traces the journey of a teacher who suffers from Turrets syndrome. The school does not agree to hire her and even her students also makes fun of the effects of her disease. However, when she finally gets admitted to one of the schools, there also she has to deal with a set of municipal students who don’t want anyone to teach. The film is about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges and ultimately winning over them.

To note, Rani was last seen as a tough police officer in ‘Mardaani’, released in 2014.