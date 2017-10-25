Free Press Journal
Watch! Sara Ali Khan looks extremely hot in her latest gym video

Watch! Sara Ali Khan looks extremely hot in her latest gym video

— By Salman Khan | Oct 25, 2017 04:39 pm
Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut in front of Sushant Singh Rajput and the movie is Kedarnath. The beautiful diva looks stunning in her all pictures and videos and now a gym video of Sara is trending online in which she looks magnificent. Wearing white top and aqua shorts, Sara is working out perfectly as told by her gym instructor. Definitely, she is determined to do all things right to keep herself fit and fine!

Talking about the amazing acting skills of Sara, Producer Arjun N Kapoor earlier told DNA, “She got it right in the first take, but we of course, shot it a number of times for details and continuity. Everyone on the sets stopped to watch her perform. For someone who is doing her first film, she was very comfortable in front of the camera and a big outdoor unit.”

The pictures of Sara from the sets of Kedarnath has gone viral on social media and now this video , her look in the film is getting appreciated to the core. Sara’s dedication and persistence in exercising and getting fitter has only helped her. Let’s face it: good health and routine exercise are not evil things!

