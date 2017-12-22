Watch: Salman Khan’s fans go crazy at Chandan; garland poster of Tiger Zinda Hai and shower milk

Saying that Salman Khan is an actor who enjoys a massive fan following in India and overseas is an understatement; but saying Salman is an individual who had a diehard following that borders on fanaticism is closer to the truth. And displaying just this fanaticism were the actor’s fans who had gathered outside Chandan cinema, a Mumbai single screen theatre in Juhu.

In fact, fans of the actor who had gathered to watch his latest cinematic outing Tiger Zinda Hai that also features Katrina Kaif took to displaying their affection for Salman Khan. As part of their homage to the superstar Salman’s fans not only climbed atop the roof of the cinema house but also garlanded the poster of Tiger Zinda Hai while showering it with milk. Once done, the fans even burst crackers to mark the release of the film that hit a total of 4600 screens across the nation. Seeing this we must say that such displays of love and affection for Salman Khan and his films is really heart touching.

As for the film itself, Tiger Zinda Hai which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Yash Raj Films is the sequel to the previously released flick Ek Tha Tiger. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in title roles as Tiger and Zoya, the film released today.