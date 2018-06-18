Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShujaatBukhari
#DonaldTrump
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / WATCH: Salman Khan’s Eid celebration with family; rings in festival with nephew Yohan’s birthday

WATCH: Salman Khan’s Eid celebration with family; rings in festival with nephew Yohan’s birthday

— By BollywoodHungama | Jun 18, 2018 12:53 pm
FOLLOW US:

Salman Khan, Eid Celebration, Eid 2018, Salman khan's eid celebration, salman khan's nephew, Yohan's birthday, race 3, race 3 movie

Every year, Eid festival is celebrated in a grand way by people around the world. B-town makes sure to make it a grand celebration as several celebrities host Eid party. Superstar Salman Khan had all the reasons to celebrate the big festival as it was the day after Race 3 release and also little nephew Yohan Khan’s birthday.

Salman Khan, Eid Celebration, Eid 2018, Salman khan's eid celebration, salman khan's nephew, Yohan's birthday, race 3, race 3 movie

On the morning of Eid on June 16, the entire Khandaan was in attendance at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments in Mumbai. The entire family made sure to celebrate the big festival with full pomp and show. In the afternoon, Salman along with his nephews came at the window of his residence to wave at the hundreds and thousands of fans who were waiting to catch the glimpse of their favourite star.


During the Eid celebrations, it was also Sohail Khan’s youngest son Yohan Khan’s birthday. The family celebrated the little man’s birthday by cutting a cake and singing Happy Birthday. Sohail was holding sister Arpita Khan’s baby boy Ahil while helping his son cut the cake.

 

Eid Mubarak from ours to yours ! @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @aaysharma

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

The view from #SalmanKhan’s balcony on #EID

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on

.@beingsalmankhan greets fans on EID from his balcony #EIDMubarak #SalmanKhan #Race3

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK