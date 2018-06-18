WATCH: Salman Khan’s Eid celebration with family; rings in festival with nephew Yohan’s birthday

Every year, Eid festival is celebrated in a grand way by people around the world. B-town makes sure to make it a grand celebration as several celebrities host Eid party. Superstar Salman Khan had all the reasons to celebrate the big festival as it was the day after Race 3 release and also little nephew Yohan Khan’s birthday.

On the morning of Eid on June 16, the entire Khandaan was in attendance at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments in Mumbai. The entire family made sure to celebrate the big festival with full pomp and show. In the afternoon, Salman along with his nephews came at the window of his residence to wave at the hundreds and thousands of fans who were waiting to catch the glimpse of their favourite star.

During the Eid celebrations, it was also Sohail Khan’s youngest son Yohan Khan’s birthday. The family celebrated the little man’s birthday by cutting a cake and singing Happy Birthday. Sohail was holding sister Arpita Khan’s baby boy Ahil while helping his son cut the cake.