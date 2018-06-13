WATCH: Salman Khan attempts Bloom Floss challenge at Da-Bangg Tour

Salman Khan who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action thriller Race 3, is all set to embark on a new journey with Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour. The actor along with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and others will be touring USA and Canada soon.

For the same, they had held a press conference on June 10th evening where Salman Khan took on a challenge which was given to him by a kid. A kid via video call asked Salman to attempt the viral ‘Boom Floss’ challenge that had taken over the internet last year. Taking the challenge sportingly, Salman followed the kid’s instructions and tried to attempt the steps. While he was smiling and giggling during the dance step, Sonakshi Sinha easily attempted it whereas Katrina Kaif and Daisy Shah were laughing and enjoying the moment. Dabangg Reloaded will be a nine-city tour which will commence from June 22 in Atlanta and come to end on July 8 in Toronto, Canada.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Race 3, which stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, will release on Eid 2018.