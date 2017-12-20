Watch! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif invite their fans for new year

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly considered as one of the most lovely on-screen couples of Bollywood. Interestingly, their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai is a special treat for their fans. But it seems like Sallu and Kat are more interested to make their fans new year special as they have made a special video for their fans.

Yes, recently, Salman Khan posted a video on his Instagram account on which he wrote, “Fashion ko welcome karo ek naye Swag ke saath . Fashion ka naya beginning . #SplashFashions .”

Whoa, Salman and Katrina are looking so beautiful together. Their chemistry blossoms from each passing frame of the video. Moreover, their way of expression to wish on for the New Year is something you can’t miss. After all, Tiger knows how to impress his Zoya beautifully.

On the work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the theatres on December 22 on the special occasion of Christmas. Especially, the film’s advance booking has already begun and audiences are giving solid response to it. Tiger Zinda Hai is a venture of director Ali Abbas Zafar based on terrorism.