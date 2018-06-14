Watch: Salman gets emotional after hearing Salim Khan’s father’s day message on Dus Ka Dum
Salman Khan is very close to his parents. They have been for him through the thick and thin and are the most strongest advocate for him. Salman has often shared moments and anecdotes that his father has shared with him. Salim Khan, once again, shared something important with Salman on ‘Dus Ka Dum’ that left the superstar emotional.
During the filming of an episode of ‘Dus Ka Dum’, Salman Khan was in for a surprise as he received a video message from his father on the occasion of Father’s Day. When he heard that his father had a message for him, he was pretty amused at the beginning. Salim Khan said, “I pray to God that he bestow my son (Salman Khan) with health and respect, money we will earn.” After the message, he seemed pretty emotional and was teary-eyed in the clip.
Salman Khan returned with the reality game show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ after nine years on June 4. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for his Eid release ‘Race 3’ which stars an ensemble cast. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film is releasing tomorrow, June 15.