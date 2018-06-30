Watch! Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 unveils its intriguing motion poster

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming thriller flick ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ has unveiled its first motion picture and we must say it looks intriguing with the additional effect of its heart-thumping background score.

Ace film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the motion poster. The trailer will be unveiled on June 30, 2018, and film is set to hit the screens on July 27.

He wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow… New motion poster of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 … Stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… 27 July 2018 release… #SBG3Trailer”

Trailer on 30 June 2018… New poster of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3… Stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… 27 July 2018 release… #SBG3Trailer pic.twitter.com/x61qq3Wi7Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster is the third instalment in the film’s franchise which was first started in 2011. The film has an ensemble star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan.