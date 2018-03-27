Watch: Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 2’s hilarious Hindi trailer is out and it’s all for desi audience
Few days after releasing ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer, the makers have released its Hindi trailer for the desi audience and it won’t disappoint you for sure. In the trailer, Ryan Reynolds makes his love for PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat and Bollywood films visible.
Though we have already watched the trailer, in the Hindi trailer Deadpool announces his X-Force and says he is looking for people like ‘Sultan’, ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Dangal’ karne waali chooriyaan to fight villain Cable. In the Indian trailer, when Deadpool announces that his team will be called X-Force, Domino responds, “Yeh naam kuch condom jaisa nahi hai?” referring to a popular condom brand.
Watch the trailer below:
Meanwhile, the people are loving his one-liners where he says, ‘Nikal gaya nada toh phisal gaya pajama’. Deadpool has also used some C-word. ‘Deadpool 2’ will release on May 18 and is directed by David Leitch. The film also stars Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni, Terry Crews also in the lead.