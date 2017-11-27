Watch! Ranveer Singh’s lovely message for his alleged ladylove Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always been considered as one of the most lovely couples in Bollywood. Despite numerous reports of dating, the couple has never gone on record to admit their relationship status. However, Ranveer’s quotes and behaviour have been constantly giving hints about their relationship as he has been indirectly vocal about it.
Recently, when Deepika appeared on the Shah Rukh Khan’s show ‘Baatein With The Badshaah’, Ranveer expressed his love through his lovely message. Yes, apparently, in the chat show, SRK played Deepika’s co-stars’ clips in which they expressed what they think about her. Interestingly, Ranveer made a special video message for Deepika in which the actor was seen grooving to the tunes of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Esa Laga’. Awww, how lovely?
Update: 🎥 Ranveer Singh’s special message for Deepika Padukone on #LuxGoldenDivas ‘Your like a glowing ray of light, you bring light into my life ‘ ❤️ Tfs @ranveersinghtbt 😘
In the video, he said that “You bring light into my life. I pray to god that this light remains in your life too. There’s nobody like you. God bless you. I love you.” Well, this surely indicates how much Ranveer loves Deepika. After all, their chemistry has always been showing through their every film, every photo shoot, and every public appearance.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati. The film is trapped into controversy as there have been speculations that there is a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati played by Ranveer and Deepika respectively. However, SLB himself clarified that there is no scene between Ranveer and Deepika.
Well, we must say that their fans are dying to see Ranveer as cruel Khilji and Deepika as brave Padmavati.
