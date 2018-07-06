(Watch) Ranveer Singh’s impeccable dance moves in one of his earliest videos   

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Banshali’s hit film ‘Padmaavat’, turned 33 today. With his spectacular performances in many of his films like ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, he has become a much-sought actor in Bollywood.

It is not wrong to say that Ranveer has achieved a lot in Bollywood in such less time. The magic of Ranveer attracted audience right from his first film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. His happy-go-lucky boy personality in ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ is among one of his earliest memories in Bollywood. But there is one more memory of the actor, which is quite popular on the internet and dates back to much before his debut film.

The video is regarding his first day at the acting classes where Ranveer is showing some of his dance moves while facing the camera. The video was uploaded back in 2012 on YouTube and Ranveer is showing some savage pelvic-thrust dance skills.

Have a look at the video below.

The video clearly shows that Ranveer always had that charisma in him for acting and this led him to achieve so much he has achieved today in his Bollywood career. On his birthday, we wish him great health and success for the future.