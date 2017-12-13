WATCH: Ranveer Singh shows off his rapping skills during Gully Boy prep session!

Ranveer Singh has quite a few films in the pipeline. With Padmavati embroiled in controversies and the release date been pushed, Ranveer Singh is now focusing on his next projects and is not letting anything affect him. The actor has, rather, begun prep for his next film Gully Boy with director Zoya Akhtar.

After having a session with Divine, Ranveer Singh was seen meeting a bunch of rappers including Divine on Tuesday to learn different styles of rapping. He had an interactive session with the rappers, learned some things and enjoyed every moment of the workshop. But, when his turn came, Ranveer showed off some insane rapping skills with the group of rappers. Divine shared a live video when Ranveer was rapping during the workshop and he nailed every bit of it.

Gully Boy brings to the screen the fresh pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for the first time on big screen. Although they have starred in several ads, this is the first time they will be seen in a movie together. This film also marks the reunion of Ranveer with Zoya Akhtar after Dil Dhadakne Do. Gully Boy is slated to go on floors in January.