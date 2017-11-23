WATCH: Ranveer Singh finds a quirky way to promote Richa Chadha’s Fukrey Returns

It is known that Ranveer Singh enjoys promoting films and sometimes even helps some of his buds in tinsel town. Earlier, the actor has promoted some of his friends’ films in his quirky way. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production Fukrey Returns is all set to release in December.

The cast including Richa Chadha has been promoting the film in full swing. Bholi Punjaban is the name of Richa’s character. On Wednesday, Richa bumped into Ranveer at a studio while promoting her film. In a hilarious video, Ranveer says, “Bura na mano, Bholi hai.”

Richa Chadha captioned the video, “You’re such a sport @ranveersingh ! I don’t remember one time that I met you and didn’t feel happy or inspired. Love you! Bura na Mano, Bholi hai! @fukreyreturns.”

Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Sharma, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on December 8.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.