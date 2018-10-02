Watch: Ranbir Kapoor made a video call to Alia Bhatt during his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral?

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor’s grandmother and late actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away at the age of 87. On her funeral, most of the Indian film industry had come to offer condolences to Kapoor family at Raj Kapoor’s residence in Chembur.

Amid the entire family reunion, Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t attend the funeral of his dadi Krishna Raj Kapoor as he was in the US with mom Neetu Kapoor for dad Rishi Kapoor’s treatment.

Even though Ranbir couldn’t be able to present physically but managed virtually. Yes, as per reports by Latestly, Ranbir was allegedly on a video call with girlfriend Alia Bhatt during Krishnaji’s funeral ceremony. A video of Alia went viral on the social media in which a Raazi actress can be seen having a video with someone. That person in video is not clearly visible. But if not Ranbir then who?

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture, Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.