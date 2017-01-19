Watch Raees- Shah Rukh Khan special episode this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: India’s most favourite TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on colors will bring to you a blockbuster episode with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and they will be on the show to promote their upcoming films ‘Raees’.

The show will be telecast this weekend, but the pictures are flooded on social media, the pictures only indicate that King Khan is having a lot of fun with Kapil Sharma and his team on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Watch Dangal with Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat on The Kapil Sharma Show



In a picture, Shah Rukh Khan has donned himself in the garba attire and plays a garba on his songs Udi Udi Jaye from the film Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin as a cop. The film is set to release on 25th January 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Kapil Sharma on the sets of @Tksshowofficial for Raees promotions. pic.twitter.com/LmWyKU5y4q — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 17, 2017



King Khan having a gala time on the sets of @Tksshowofficial pic.twitter.com/d2mty8aq2i — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 17, 2017



Whenever @iamsrk sir was on the show, this show become bigger than ever.

Thank You SRK.

Best of Luck for @RaeesTheFilm pic.twitter.com/6rXBHHSFVg — The KapilSharma Show (@ComedyOnSonyTV) January 17, 2017

