Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Watch Raees- Shah Rukh Khan special episode this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show

Watch Raees- Shah Rukh Khan special episode this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 19, 2017 02:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

The Kapil Sharma Show

Mumbai: India’s most favourite TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on colors will bring to you a blockbuster episode with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and they will be on the show to promote their upcoming films ‘Raees’.

The show will be telecast this weekend, but the pictures are flooded on social media, the pictures only indicate that King Khan is having a lot of fun with Kapil Sharma and his team on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Watch Dangal with Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat on The Kapil Sharma Show


In a picture, Shah Rukh Khan has donned himself in the garba attire and plays a garba on his songs Udi Udi Jaye from the film Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin as a cop. The film is set to release on 25th January 2017.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK