Watch ‘Raazi’ teaser, and tell us if you like Alia Bhatt’s intriguing avatar as Sehmat

Alia Bhatt has arrived in a totally new avatar in the teaser of her upcoming film Raazi, wearing a burka while she makes a discreet phone call to somebody on a landline phone. Playing the role of Sehmet, the actress is set to share the screen space for the first time with Vicky Kaushal.

Watch the Raazi teaser here:

The teaser starts with a telephone ringing on a landline phone and follows Alia attending the phone wearing a burka in a dark room. She is seen taking to someone on a discreet call saying, “Us paar se kuch Khabar aayi hai? (Is there any news from the other side?). She is also seen to promise to meet the person before giving her consent for a deal. The teaser ends with Alia moving her face towards the audience and covering her face with the burkha after disconnecting the call.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘’Raazi is based on the novel ‘Calling Sehmat’ by Harinder Sikka. While the teaser which is 40 seconds long has been released, the official trailer of the film is set to release on April 10.

It was earlier revealed the Raazi follows the story of a Kashmiri girl who is a spy for an Indian intelligence agency and marries a Pakistani officer. Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal will portray the role of Alia’s Pakistani husband. Raazi is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11.