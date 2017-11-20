Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#ManushiChhillar
Home / Entertainment / Watch! Passionate love-making scene between Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaaz

Watch! Passionate love-making scene between Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaaz

— By Sumit Rajguru | Nov 20, 2017 12:33 pm
FOLLOW US:

Ishqbaaz, hot scenes of Ishqbaaz, Passionate Kisses in Ishqbaaz, Shivaay, anika, Shivika, Shivaay and Anika's hot romance, passionate love making scenes, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi chandna

We have seen Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika always fighting with each other. But have you ever seen them getting passionately romantic with each other? Don’t you think this question is something unexpected for you? But trust us! Always, seen fighting with each other, Shivaay and Anika will be seen showering love at each other in the show Ishqbaaz.

On Saturday, writer and producer of Ishqbaaz, Gul Khan shared a hot promo of the show on her Twitter handle in which Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s chemistry can be seen getting extremely hotter and ends up to the level of passion of love making.

Watch the promo of Shivika’s passionate love-making scene here:


In the video, the Laal Ishq song theme perfectly suits on the duo. Moreover, the filling of colours with the passion of love is just something to give you the feeling of romance. At the end of the video, we can see Nakuul aka Shivaay passionate kisses Surbhi aka Anika.

We must say that you will definitely be waiting to see their passionate romance in the upcoming Ishqbaaz episodes.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK