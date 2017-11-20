Watch! Passionate love-making scene between Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaaz

We have seen Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika always fighting with each other. But have you ever seen them getting passionately romantic with each other? Don’t you think this question is something unexpected for you? But trust us! Always, seen fighting with each other, Shivaay and Anika will be seen showering love at each other in the show Ishqbaaz.

On Saturday, writer and producer of Ishqbaaz, Gul Khan shared a hot promo of the show on her Twitter handle in which Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s chemistry can be seen getting extremely hotter and ends up to the level of passion of love making.

Watch the promo of Shivika’s passionate love-making scene here:

Hazaaron khwaahishein aisi Ki har khwaahish pe dum nikle…. bahut nikle mere armaan magar phir bhi kam nikle…. pic.twitter.com/a19O0WLdUy — Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) November 17, 2017

In the video, the Laal Ishq song theme perfectly suits on the duo. Moreover, the filling of colours with the passion of love is just something to give you the feeling of romance. At the end of the video, we can see Nakuul aka Shivaay passionate kisses Surbhi aka Anika.

We must say that you will definitely be waiting to see their passionate romance in the upcoming Ishqbaaz episodes.