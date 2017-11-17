WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have hilarious

Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are currently busy shooting for their respective films in New Delhi. While Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Varun Dhawan is shooting for October.

On Thursday night, the trio got some time off from their shooting schedule and decided to meet each other in their hotel rooms. Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor shared a couple of stories on Instagram which was absolutely hilarious. Varun was seen teasing Parineeti for entering 200 crore club with Golmaal Again while asking her to give him all the money. Arjun was making fun of Varun’ song choices as Varun and Parineeti danced on Dilwale song, ‘Manma Emotion Jaage.’

As for their upcoming films, Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s movie, October with debutante Banita Sandhu. The film is set to release on April 13, 2018. Parineeti Chopra- Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is set to release on August 3, 2018