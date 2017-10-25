Watch! Padmavati’s Ghoomar song: Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini impresses Rawal Ratan Singh aka Shahid Kapoor with her beauty

The much-awaited first song Ghoomar of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati has finally been released and as expected the song itself gives a tribute to an ancient Rajputana culture of Rajasthan. Ghoomar shows the beautiful traditional dance form Ghoomar which is usually been performed on the happy occasions.

However, this Ghoomar song reminds us the iconic Bajirao Mastani’s song Deewani Mastani where Deepika aka Mastani has seen impressing Bajirao aka Ranveer Singh with her killer sufiana dance moves. But Ghoomar shows the same thing with the same heroine but a different Raja played by Shahid Kapoor. Ghoomar song starts with the beautiful entry of Rani Padmini aka Deepika Padukone who joins traditional female dancers and does the Ghoomar.

Watch Ghoomar song here:

Interestingly, Deepika looks eternally beautiful in the song. Especially, her dance moves show that the actress has literally worked hard to catch those steps perfectly. However, in the song, you can feel that Deepika is seen finding difficulties during twirl due to the heavy outfit. Well, kudos to Deepika for her dance as she has reportedly did 66 twirls in the heavy outfit. Moreover, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh has seen looking at Rani Padmini aka Deepika Padukone. In the song, we can see Raja has gone totally mesmerised with Rani’s beauty.

Well, Ghoomar song has been choreographed by ghoomar expert Jyoti D Tommar who currently runs the only authentic ghoomar school founded by Late Padmashree HH Rajmata Geverdan Kumarji of Santrampur. The song has been sung by the melody queen Shreya Ghoshal and composed by director and music composer of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On and all, Ghoomar is a traditional song which can be used for sangeet ceremony of wedding. Moreover, Padmavati is a period drama which is all set to release on December 1.