Watch! Padmavati’s Ek Dil Ek Jaan song: Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s royal chemistry will mesmerise you

One of the most talked and controversial films of 2017, Padmavati’s new song Ek Dil Ek Jaan is out now. And let us tell you that the song will mesmerise you will Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s royal chemistry.

Watch Ek Dil Ek Jaan song here

Well, the song shows the chemistry between husband King Maharawal Ratan Singh played by Shahid and his newly-wed wife Queen Rani Padmini played by Deepika. Ek Dil Ek Jaan song is itself a visual treat for period cinema lover as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not left any stone unturned to make this huge and beautiful. Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh seems to be stunned by Deepika Padukone aka Rani Padmini’s beauty. We can see how Raja can’t let his eyes off from Rani Padmini.

Their chemistry is glorious in every scene. Moreover, singer Shivam Pathak’s voice and A M Turaz’s lyrics give a cinematic yet romantic touch to the song. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s soothing music justifies the song equally well. Interestingly, overall set design and picturisation of the song make you watch this song until the end. After all, SLB didn’t let people’s expectation’s down after previously released song Ghoomar.

Padmavati is based on the story of Chittor’s queen Rani Padmini. The film also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The film has already been trapped into controversy before its release, for allegedly portraying history in the wrong manner. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.