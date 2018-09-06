‘Watch Out’! Shahid Kapoor openly dares Saif Ali Khan; promises to get a ‘bigger beard’ than him

Shahid Kapoor is in news because he just became a dad for the second time as his wife Mira Rajput gave birth to a baby boy last night at a city hospital and well Shahid now can’t contain his joy! After a short break, he will start work on ‘Arjun Reddy’ biopic and has, therefore, started growing out his beard to fit into his character well. In his latest media interaction, he was asked about the film and the latest trend that leading heroes have started of keeping big beards. The comparison was of course with Saif Ali Khan who has transformed for his film where he plays a Naga Sadhu for ‘Hunter’. Shahid said that he wants to get there too. He later openly challenged Saif and asked him to ‘watch out’ as his beard might just get bigger!

Now, of course, some take this statement by adding a bit of their own masala because these two have history! Kareena Kapoor Khan was dating Shahid before Saif and therefore this fact makes the ‘Batti Gul Metre Chalu’ star’s challenge interesting. The two men featured together in Rangoon. Though the movie did not do well, they bonded on the sets!

Shahid Kapoor will soon start promoting ‘Batti Gul Metre Chalu’ with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Post that he will shoot for the ‘Arjun Reddy’ remake with Tara Sutaria. ‘Arjun Reddy’ was a blockbuster in Telugu industry and starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and the project was helmed by Sandeep Vanga.