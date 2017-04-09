Watch out for these Bollywood sequels

It’s not easy to make money in movie business these days, what with the high cost of production and immense competition from the social media. So when a film gets hit, the makers try to rake in the moolah with a sequel; if one could draw the audiences to cinema halls, the sequel too can do the same. And it’s always exciting for movie buffs as sequels are an extension to the blockbusters which were loved by the audiences. People get curious to watch the sequel because it holds certain twist, continuation and surprises for them. Here are some sequels in the offing…

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 The Conclusion is all set to spellbound audience with its grandeur; the film is an epic example of exemplary editing, cinematography and VFX. Its initial part Baahubali: The Beginning, set a worldwide record of the highest grossing Indian film of the year and not only this, it also amused viewers with its story, solid action with keeping up the pace with audience attention. The sequel likely holds answer to the biggest viral question ever asked ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’

Dabbang 3

Get ready to welcome Bollywood’s bhaijaan in his fun loving police avatar. The third instalment of the Dabbang series will once more entertain fans with Salman Khan’s wacky style, high drama and action. Whereas it is still not clear who will play the leading lady of Dabbang 3, and whether once more his leading lady Sonaksi Sinha will flaunt her housewife character as Rajjo. Will this time too Chulbul Pandey will hit the screen with a bang by saying ‘Swagat nahi karoge humara?’

Robot 2.0

Thalaiva Rajinikanth is again here to rock the screen with his second edition to ‘sci-fi’ fiction film Robot which was released in October 2010. The sequel is unique because for the first time Khiladi Kumar will be seen as villain along with Amy Jackson as lead actress. Robot 2.0 is the most estimated expensive Asian film till date with the budget of Rs4 billion. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie is set to give a tough competition to Baahubali 2 in terms of worldwide gross records.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger is back with its sequel titled as Tiger Zinda Hai. Director Ali Abbas Zafar who directed Salman’s recent blockbuster ‘Sultan’ has taken the onus of directing the sequel. Tiger Zinda Hai will bring mystical pair of Salman and Katrina together back on screen after five years. The film has completed its first shooting schedule, the second will be shot in Mumbai and the rest will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Morocco.

Golmaal Again

Director Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy Golmaal series is back with some more action and dose of laughter. After leaving behind Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra has won the race to become leading lady of the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise. Pari will be seen playing a role of bubbly girl along with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film will hit the screens on October this year.

Student of The Year 2

The fit and frisky Tiger Shroff has been roped in to play the lead role in the sequel of Student of The Year. Director Karan Johar himself announced the news on Twitter. The action actor will soon start shooting for the sequel, whereas the hunt for his leading lady is still on. Saif Ali’s and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is the first choice of KJo but still he has not cleared the air about his leading lady. According to a source the shooting will start in the first week of May in Kashmir.

Kick 2

When Salman jokingly said at award show that Jacqueline Fernandez is kicked out from Kick 2, the gossips and assumptions on his next Kick 2 lead actress went a notch higher. According to rumours either Kriti Sanon or Amy Jackson were supposed to step into Jacqueline’s shoes but a source close to director Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that the lead star cast of Kick has been retained. And probably Kick 2 is likely to release next year. So rejoice all Jacqueline fans!

Krrish 4

When Hritik Roshan posted a picture of Ganpati’s idol resembling as Krrish he made a big announcement on Twitter saying “Ganpati blessings for Krrish 4. Hope everyone is enjoying the festivities. Love to all.” Our desi superhero will woo the audience with his superpowers in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise helmed by Senior Roshan. But according to fresh developments, Rakesh Roshan is not in the mood of directing the film instead he is hunting for a young talented director who can helm it. The movie is slated for release in Christmas 2018.

Sarkaar 3

Bollywood’s audacious director Ram Gopal Varma is directing his third instalment movie Sarkaar 3. RGV had earlier directed its cult political drama Sarkar and its sequel Sarkaar Raj. Bollywood’s living legend Amitabh Bachchan will continue the legacy of playing the lead role in the movie. Interestingly Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play the negative character opposite Big B. The movie has clustered star cast featuring celebrities like Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Manoj Bajpayee in their important roles.