Watch! October Trailer: Varun Dhawan’s intense love expressions will melt your heart
The much-awaited Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu starrer October’s official trailer has finally released and we must say it is an intense journey which will melt your heart. October trailer shows the character Dan played by Varun Dhawan and his love interest Shiuli played Banita Sandhu’s journey of love and desire.
Watch the October trailer here:
In the trailer, we can see how Varun Dhawan aka Dan tries to get a proper position on the job while Banita Sandhu aka Shiuli’s unusual characterisation will surprise you. October trailer showcases how the lover tries to save his beloved one without caring his career, society as well as family. Moreover, Banita Sandhu’s different looks indicate that the actress has a challenging role in the film.
Apart from acting performance, October trailer also shows some of the beautiful locations of Shimla, Manali and other parts of northern India. October’s story is written by Juhi Chaturvedi who is known for her writing award-winning films like Piku, Vicky Donor.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October is slated to be released on April 13, 2018.