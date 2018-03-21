Watch! October song Theher Ja: Banita Sandhu as Shiuli falls for Varun Dhawan as Dan and his innocence

After releasing refreshing October theme, the makers of the October have released the song Theher Ja today and we must say, Varun Dhawan as Dan and Banita Sandhu as Shiuli’s innocent love is the USP of the song. Composed by Abhishek Arora with the voice of Armaan Malik and lyrics of Abhiruchi Chand, Theher Ja lives up to the expectation of audiences with its refreshing touch.

Watch the song Theher Ja here:

Theher Ja is a romantic track which blossoms the love between Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu). Unlike other Bollywood romantic songs, Theher Ja gives you the warm feeling of love with a slice of expression that you probably have used when you saw your loved one for the first time. Especially, the way Banita look at Varun who is very much engaged in his work is watchable.

Well, October is an unusual love story of Dan and Shiuli, two hotel management trainees training in the same five-star hotel. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, October is releasing on April 13, 2018.