Watch: Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment claim, ‘truth which was there 10 years back, stands true even today’

Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar of misbehaving on the sets Horn Ok Pleasss has taken a momentum. And now Nana Patekar has come out and spoken to media and said, “The truth which was there 10 years back, stands true even today”. The actor didn’t answer the rest of the questions which were asked to him by media.

Many Bollywood actors have supported Tanushree and called her brave for talking against the horror she faced. The romours were also there that Tanushree is doing all this for Bigg Boss entry, but the actress in an interview with a channel denied the reports of entering Bigg Boss 12 house. Shockingly, the former Miss India also slammed Salman Khan. According to Pinkvilla, she said, “This is a way to discredit me that I am doing this for Bigg Boss. What, you think is a great aspiration? I don’t think that. You think Salman Khan is god and Bigg Boss is heaven, I don’t think that.”

#WATCH Nana Patekar addresses media in Mumbai over allegations made by Tanushree Dutta https://t.co/tDbCYxSTgy

— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

In another development, Tanushree Dutta has filed a complaint against Nana Patekar as well as choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was instrumental in persuading her to do the intimate steps with the veteran actor in the song for Horn Ok Pleassss. Tanushree’s Me Too movement is getting huge support from many Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others.