Watch: Mom Nita Ambani’s dances at son Akash’s pre-engagement party and steals the show

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash will soon be formally engaged to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta. Yesterday a pre-engagement festivities began at the Ambani’s Antila in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the event are already doing rounds on social media. But amid all this, video of Nita Ambani’s dance at the bash is going viral and she is the one who steals the show.

Watch the video below:

The pre-engagement bash hosted at Ambani’s house saw the who’s who of Bollywood, cricket and showbiz in attendance. Sachin Tendulkar arrived with wife Anjali, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Gauri. Others include Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

For those who don’t know, Akash proposed Shloka in Goa in March in the presence of the families. After the Goa proposal, the Ambanis visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple seeking blessings for the new beginnings. The couple will have a formal engagement function on June 30, 2018. Shloka is a daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka studied together in the school before eventually falling in love. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year in Mumbai.