Watch: Mahira Khan sets dance floor on FIRE with her Bollywood moves

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has huge fan base in India also, the actress made he B-town debut with the movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. What ever she does it starts to trend, and now a video of the actress is trending were she is dancing like no one is watching her. The actress performed a special dance number at her friend sangeet ceremony.

Mahira was grooving on the Bollywood’s item numbers like Main aayee hoon UP Bihar lootne (Shool) to the ultra-sexy Banno tera swagger (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) to SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal song Butterfly. As she was dancing her friends joined her and they were dancing like a storm.

Currently, Mahira Khan is in London to promote her new film Verna. She will soon be on air BBC and talk about the #MeToo campaign and its effect in South Asia. There are reports of her catching up with old friend Ranbir Kapoor in the city. Only a few months ago the paparazzi had a field day as they splashed pictures of them together on the streets of New York hanging out and sharing a smoke. The actress is seen maintaining low profile since this trolling and is steering clear from all the controversies.