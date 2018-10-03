Watch! Lindsay Lohan gets punched in the face by homeless Syrian family woman in Russia

On October 29, Lindsay Lohan came across a homeless family sleeping on the street after leaving a night club in Russia. Lindsay first offered the family to buy them a hotel room for a night, but they denied. Lindsay then asked the women if she could take her children to her own hotel room for the night, to which the mother declined.

Lohan didn’t like the mother’s attitude and started speaking in a Middle Eastern accent, she accused the mother of human trafficking, she also said, “Don’t f*** with Pakistan!” allegedly Lindsay encouraged the children to run with her.

After hearing Lindsay, the family got up and started walking. Lindsay then attempted to grab one of the children by the hand. The Mother noticed Lohan and punched her in the face.

