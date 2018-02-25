Watch: Late Sridevi’s last video at wedding in Dubai goes viral

A sudden demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi came as a huge shock for the nation as hours before her death. The actress was relatively young age of 54.Sridevi was in Dubai to attend wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah’s and she died due to cardiac arrest. A video from the wedding is going viral were the actress is looking completely fine. The video was shared by Faridoon Shahryar on his Twitter handle.

Another video of #sridevi ji at a wedding in #Dubai three days back…she passed away last night pic.twitter.com/7mZ9MaKPHF — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018



In the video the actress looks completely fine and she can be seen meeting the guest, she also posted some pictures on her Instagram account from the wedding.

Visuals of #Sridevi ji at a wedding in #Dubai three days back…she passed away last night after a massive heart attack… pic.twitter.com/gyk53vBINU — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018

The actress gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding and all the Kapoor family was present and many Bollywood celebrities also attended the wedding. Most of her family members had returned to India but the actress had decided to stay back with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi. Sridevi’s lder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding due to her work commitments. The death news was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor.

Sridevi won millions of hearts with her amazing performances in the 80s. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.