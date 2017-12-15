WATCH: Katrina Kaif shows off Salman Khan’s favourite dance moves

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of their upcoming action thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film marks the return of the on-screen pair after 5 years. This is very for the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch them in action together. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently visited the sets of dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The show is currently in this sixth season with Mithun Chakraborty as the head judge. While entertaining the audience, Katrina was asked what was Salman’s favourite step to dance at a party. Katrina was, then, seen mimicking Salman’s iconic steps from ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Salman was just stood there and watched Katrina while she performed the entire song with choreographer Mudassar Khan.