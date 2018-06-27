Watch! Karwaan Trailer explores unique road journey with Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan’s trailer is finally out and we must say you will be amazed to explore the unique road journey in Southern areas of India. Karwaan explores a journey of how three people meet incidentally, and what happens next.

Watch the Karwaan trailer here:

Especially, the uniqueness of this Karwaan trailer is all three actors meet accidentally but are trapped in a similar situation of finding a missing dead body of Dulquer Salmaan’s father. Irrfan’s Muslim character with outspoken nature, Dulquer’s frustrated attitude and Mithila Palkar’s chilled out andaz show that this unique journey is going to be interesting for audiences.

Notably, Karwaan marks the debut of popular Malayalam actor, Dulquer Salmaan and web-series’ Queen Mithila Palkar. They both look promising in the trailer. Apart from them, Irrfan Khan’s amazing one-liners in the trailer gives us a hint of why to watch Karwaan in theatre.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Priti Rathi Gupta, Karwaan is all set to release on August 3, 2018. Karwaan is clashing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Fanney Khan’ at the box office.