Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora sweat it out at the gym

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been the poster girl for size zero but the actress also broke several stereotypes during the pregnancy. The actress flaunted her baby bump and made some amazing style statements.

Now, Kareena has been taking one day at a time to reach her perfect body goal and is working hard for it. We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have always given us BFF goals. They spend a lot of time together when they get time off from their busy schedules. They even work out together.

On Tuesday, Amrita and Kareena were busy sweating it out at the gym and were engrossed in intense workout session. In one of the videos, they were lifting weights.

She captioned it as, “Tuesday terrific….don’t let the gloomy weather get y’all …Gettin our work on at the gymmmmm.”

During the leg work out, Amrita captioned the video as, “Super girls #fitnfun#friendsdoitbettertogether.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to begin filming for Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veere Di Wedding’ with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar by the year end.